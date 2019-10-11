|
|
Gene Bruce McElroy, Sr., passed away at his home on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at age 83. He was born in Crowley, Louisiana, on February 28, 1936 to Rev. Theodore Roosevelt McElroy and Maurine Sutherlin McElroy. The family moved to Paris, Texas and later to Wichita Falls, where Gene graduated high school. That is where he met the love of his life, Dorothy Chaney, and they were married on July 23, 1955. Gene graduated from Texas Christian University with a Bachelor's Degree in Business in 1957. Soon afterwards he was employed by Montgomery Ward, where he eventually managed stores in Ft. Worth, Big Spring, and Sherman, Texas, Little Rock, Arkansas, Huntsville, Alabama, Rockford, Illinois, and as a district manager in Baltimore, Maryland. He retired in 1989 and returned to Sherman in 1990. He and Dot were active in Meals on Wheels in Baltimore and in Sherman, and he was involved with Habitat for Humanity in Sherman for over 20 years.
Gene was an avid outdoorsman and he enjoyed singing in his church choir. He and Dot loved to travel all over the world including Europe and the Mediterranean. He loved his God, he loved his family, and he loved his country. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his son, Gene Bruce McElroy, Jr., wife, Dorothy 'Dot' McElroy, his older brother, Ted McElroy, and younger sister, Waneta Arner. He is survived by his daughter, Kimberly Ann
Bucy and husband Doug of Sherman; daughter, Katherine Briski and husband Fred of North Carolina; daughter-in-law, Kellye Smith of Arkansas; as well as seven grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.
A special thank you to Carrie Kirschner and Home Instead for the outstanding care given to Gene for the last two years, as well as Visionary Home Care and Hospice.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 14, 2019 at Grace United Methodist Church in Sherman at 1 p.m. with Rev. Frank Drenner officiating. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Entombment will follow the service at Cedarlawn Memorial Park in Sherman.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Alzheimer's research, Habitat for Humanity, or Meals on Wheels, in Gene's name.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 11, 2019