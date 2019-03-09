Resources More Obituaries for Gene Starnes Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Gene Henry Starnes

Obituary Flowers Funeral services for Gene Henry Starnes, 77, of Whitesboro, Texas will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, March 11, 2019 at Meador Funeral Home in Whitesboro, officiated by Rev. Rick Carney. Interment will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. There will be a time of visitation for friends and family held on Monday one hour prior to service at the funeral home.

Gene went to his heavenly home on Friday, March 8, 2019 at Texoma Medical Center with his family at his side.

He was born on July 11, 1941 at his grandparents' home in Trenton, Texas to James Herschel and Grace Hyde (Boudreau) Starnes. He married Betty Brown in Rockwall, Texas in 1972. He served our country for eight years in the United States Navy and was a member of the VFW. He worked as a security guard for Pillsbury and Oscar Mayer. Gene enjoyed leather work and collecting cookie jars and old train sets.

Gene is survived by his wife, Betty Starnes of Whitesboro, son, Donald Starnes, wife, Evelyn and grandson, Steven Starnes of Panna Maria, TX, daughter, Cissy Schmitz and husband, Kenny of Whitesboro, sister, Nena Luttrull and husband, Bob of Garland, brother, Ronnie Starnes and wife, Peggy of Irving, brother, Harold Starnes and wife, Brenda of Van Alstyne, brother, Ray Starnes of Irving, and sister, Andrea McClain.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Grace Starnes.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 9, 2019