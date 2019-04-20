Gene McClain of Denison passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his loving family, at the age of 83, on Thursday, April 18, 2019.

Gene was born in Oklahoma on April 8, 1936, the son of Mont and Montie (Barnes) McClain.

He graduated with his Master's Degree in Education from East Central State College in Ada, OK. Gene was a member of Mirick Avenue Church of Christ.

He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Julia McClain of the home; his children, Stephan McClain and his wife, Angie, Holly Rice and her husband, Kenny, Cynthia Stagner, Lisa Griffin and her husband, Larry all of Denison, Michael Barnett, Sharon Edwards and her husband, George all of Pottsboro and Lori Dee and her husband, Kenny of Rowlett; brothers, Richard McClain and his wife, Leta Rae of Pauls Valley, OK and Don Williams of Jewett, TX; grandchildren, Caitlin Williams (Kelly), Crystal McClain, Emily Hale (Savannah), Auburn Hale, William Stagner, Brandon Bullard (Tena), Amanda Morgan (Brian), Samuel Dee, Stuart Barnett (Karen), Nicholas Edwards and Mallory Smith (Neal). Gene will also be remembered by his 10 great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and numerous past students of Denison ISD.

Gene was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Carol Adams and grandson, Chase Randall McClain.

Gene began his teaching career in 1959 serving 7 years in Oklahoma before moving to Denison and completing 37 years for DISD. He retired from the school system and decided to pursue a career with the Department of Criminal Justice at the Buster Cole Unit in Bonham, TX as a correctional officer. He served 10 years and decided to finally give up the workforce life and devote his time to his wife and family. Gene was a loving man full of knowledge, advice, humor, kindness and most of all will be remembered by the most heartfelt hugs a person could get.

Family visitation will be 4-5 p.m. Sunday at Johnson-Moore Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Monday, April 22, 2019 at Johnson-Moore Funeral Home with Brother George Edwards officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery. Serving as his pallbearers will be: Kelly Williams, Nick Edwards, John Barnett, Neal Smith, Stuart Barnett, Sam Dee, William Stagner and Brandon Bullard.

The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to Heart to Heart Hospice, (Donelle RN, Sharon CNA, Beddie CNA, Chaplain Bryan and Susan MSW).

Arrangements are under the direction of Johnson-Moore Funeral Home in Denison.

Condolences may be registered to: www.johnsonmorrefuneralhome.net.