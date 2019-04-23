|
Gene Paul Faries, 84, of Sherman, died Sunday, April 21, 2019 at his home in Sherman.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 24 at Fisher Funeral Chapel in Denison. Chaplain Dennis Noblett will officiate. Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home.
He is survived by sons, Steve Faries of Sherman, Michael Faries of Sherman; daughters, Brenda Martin of Sherman, Paula Roberts of Whitewright; and brother Darian Faries of Mesquite.
Please visit the online registry at www.fisherfh.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 23, 2019
