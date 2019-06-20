Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holmes~Coffey ~ Murray Funeral Home - Durant
121 N. 5th Ave.
Durant, OK 74701
580-924-3331
Service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Durant, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gene Robbins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gene Robbins

Obituary Flowers

Gene Robbins Obituary
Gene Robbins, 87, of Durant, died Monday, June 17, 2019 in Pottsboro.
A service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at First Baptist Church in Durant. A reception in his honor will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Durant. Arrangements are under the direction of Holmes-Coffey-Murray Funeral Home in Durant.
He is survived by his wife Pat; daughters, Kathy Jeannene Robbins Bagnell, and Robin Dawn Robbins; two grandsons; and two great-grandchildren.
Please visit the online registry at www.holmescoffeymurray.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on June 20, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.