Gene Robbins, 87, of Durant, died Monday, June 17, 2019 in Pottsboro.
A service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at First Baptist Church in Durant. A reception in his honor will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Durant. Arrangements are under the direction of Holmes-Coffey-Murray Funeral Home in Durant.
He is survived by his wife Pat; daughters, Kathy Jeannene Robbins Bagnell, and Robin Dawn Robbins; two grandsons; and two great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on June 20, 2019
