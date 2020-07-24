Ms. Gene Sickles, age 92, passed away, Tuesday, July 21,2020, Fort Worth, Texas. Her family was blessed to be with her, during only 4 days of illness.
Ms. Sickles graduated from Caddo High School, received a BA from Central State University in Edmond, Ok and her Masters from Southeastern in Durant, Ok. She began her teaching career in 1965 at Denison High School, where she taught Literature and Composition. She served as Language Arts Chairman for the Denison school district until 1991. She co-sponsored National Honor Society, Senior Class and directed many senior plays. She was also adjunct teacher for Grayson College 20 years. She loved her career as a teacher and retired still believing that young people would grow to be fine.
After retirement, Gene volunteered at the Caddo Indian Territory Museum; CASA; Victims of crime program; "Time Out", working with Alzheimer's patients; and Hagermans Wildlife Refuge.
Ms. Sickles stated time and again how blessed her life had been, starting at birth on November 9, 1927 to loving and wise parents, John J. Gecks and Addie Mary (Whiting) Gecks. Growing more blessed with her children, Carolyn Kaye Holder(Henry), Bobbye Gene Meek(Oliver), Robert Bruce Sickles, Deborah Lou Pittman(Joel) and Patricia Gayle Hodge(Tom), her Grandchildren, Robbie Driggs, Reni Morris (Matt), Ryan Newsom(Ellena), Samantha Sickles, Kent Meek(Jessica), Roger Meek, Taylor Meek, Tommy Hodge(Sarah), Merry Hodge and her Great Grandchildren, Addie, Connor, Gabe, Marley, Ellie, Calvin and Winston.
Ms. Sickles was predeceased by her beloved only son, Bruce; sisters Berenice Fairchilds, Lou Cooley and brother John E. Gecks.
A service to celebrate her life will be conducted by Rev. Lou Williams on Saturday, July 25, 2020, Caddo Methodist Church, at 11:00 am. followed by burial in Gethsemane Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, it was Ms. Sickles request, donations be made to the Denison Education Foundation, 1201 S. Rusk, Denison, Texas. All condolences may be registered to www.johnsonmoorefuneralhome.net
and this service is under the direction of Johnson Moore Funeral Home.