On Sunday, May 31, 2020, Gordon Eugene "Gene" Tigue, age 65, entered eternal life.
Mr. Tigue was born December 11, 1954 in Ladonia, Texas. He was the son of Jack and Ona (Webster) Tigue. He married the love of his life, LaNelda Stovall. Gene was a hardworking, kind and loving dad, who catered to his family. He loved to put a smile on your face and to give you a big hug. Gene always loved to teach new things to his children even as they grew into adults. He enjoyed going to live music venues and doing anything that had to do with mechanics. Gene will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Mr. Tigue leaves behind his beloved family, wife, LaNelda Tigue of Hillsboro, TX; daughters, LaKeve Daw of Sherman, TX; LaTasha Stovall of Denison, TX; Nicole Lawrence of Branson, MO; Amber Tigue of Commerce, TX; Candy Cantrell of Amarillo, TX; Cindy Chastain of Durant, OK; Christine Countyman of Durant, OK: Samantha Denny of Lake Dallas, TX; sons, Gordon Stovall-Tigue of Quinlan, TX; Gerald Stovall-Tigue of Hillsboro, TX; 34 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren; sisters, Shirley Farmer of Denison, TX; Francis Tigue of Longview, TX; brothers, David Tigue of Hillsboro, TX; Rickie Tigue of Arkansas; Virgil Goforth of Pottsboro, TX; numerous nieces, nephews, adopted children and grandchildren; and best friend of over 40 years, Andy Toliver. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Ona Tigue, brother, Jerry Tigue and grandson, Travis Denny.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 5, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Chapel. Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. prior to service time.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jun. 4, 2020.