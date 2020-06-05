Gordon Eugene "Gene" Tigue, age 65, passed away Sunday May 31, 2020 at his home in Hillsboro, Texas.

Mr. Tigue is survived by his family, wife, LaNelda Tigue of Hillsboro, TX; daughters, LaKeve Daw of Sherman, TX; LaTasha Stovall of Denison, TX; Nicole Lawrence of Branson, MO; Amber Tigue of Commerce, TX; Candy Cantrell of Amarillo, TX; Cindy Chastain of Durant, OK; Christine Countyman of Durant, OK: Samantha Denny of Lake Dallas, TX; sons, Gordon Stovall-Tigue of Quinlan, TX; Gerald Stovall-Tigue of Hillsboro, TX; 34 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren; sisters, Shirley Farmer of Denison, TX; Francis Tigue of Longview, TX; brothers, David Tigue of Hillsboro, TX; Rickie Tigue of Arkansas; Virgil Goforth of Pottsboro, TX; numerous nieces, nephews, adopted children and grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 5, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Chapel. Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. prior to service time.

Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.

