Rev. Gene Wilson, of Bonham, died Sunday, July 14, 2019 in Bonham.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday in Carson Cemetery in Ector. Arrangments are under the direction of Wise Funeral Home in Bonham.
He is survived by his daughters, Karetha Jean McGeehon of Bonham, Kay Raiden (Gaylon) of Bonham, and Belinda Gay Cookman (Noel) of Savannah; five grandchildren; one step-grandchild; and ten great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on July 16, 2019