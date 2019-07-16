Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wise Funeral Home
219 West Sam Rayburn Drive,
Bonham, TX 75418
(903) 583-2161
Graveside service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Carson Cemetery
Ector, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gene Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rev. Gene Wilson

Send Flowers
Rev. Gene Wilson Obituary
Rev. Gene Wilson, of Bonham, died Sunday, July 14, 2019 in Bonham.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday in Carson Cemetery in Ector. Arrangments are under the direction of Wise Funeral Home in Bonham.
He is survived by his daughters, Karetha Jean McGeehon of Bonham, Kay Raiden (Gaylon) of Bonham, and Belinda Gay Cookman (Noel) of Savannah; five grandchildren; one step-grandchild; and ten great-grandchildren.
Please visit the online registry at www.wisefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on July 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.