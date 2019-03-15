|
Geneva Kelly Fisher, age 72 formerly of Denison died Saturday February 9, 2019 in Denton Presbyterian Hospital.
Funeral Services were held February 23 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witness in Denton. Burial was in DFW National Cemetery.
Surviving are her sons Samuel and Jeremiah, Sisters Shelia and Ernestine; brother Edward; four grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
Arrangements by Rolling Oaks Funeral Home of Coppell, Texas.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 15, 2019
