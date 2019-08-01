|
|
Geneva Joidel Calvert, 87, of Gordonville, Texas passed into the arms of Jesus on Monday, July 30, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
Geneva was born on November 22, 1931 in Seminole, Oklahoma to Olgie and Isabel (Bentley) Woody. She married Harold Calvert on June 19, 1954 in Claremore, Oklahoma and together they raised their sons, David and Scott. She was a member of the Sherwood Shores Chapel since 1994. Geneva was a loving wife and mother who took pride in her family, she enjoyed crafts, sewing and needle point. She was a consummate professional in all things she set her mind on doing.
She is survived by her husband, Harold Calvert of Gordonville; sons, David Calvert of Waxahachie, and Scott Calvert of Midlothian; grandchildren, Jessica Calvert, Kaylen Calvert and Kendon Armstrong, great-grandchildren, Kai Armstrong, Kenna Armstrong and Kambree Armstrong; brother, Charles Woody of Claremore, Oklahoma; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Geneva was preceded in death by her parents, Olgie and Isabel Woody, sister, Estelle Veal and sister, Mamie Magness.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Meador Funeral Home of Whitesboro. The family will hold a memorial service in her honor at a later date.
To sign the online registry, please go to www.meadorfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 1, 2019