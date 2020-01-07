Home

Meador Funeral Home - Whitesboro
401 HWY 377 NORTH
Whitesboro, TX 76273
(903) 564-3800
Graveside service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
Liberty Cemetery
Gordonville, TX
GEOFFREY DEWAYNE BLEVINS


1981 - 2020
GEOFFREY DEWAYNE BLEVINS Obituary
Geoffrey Dewayne Blevins, 38, of Whitesboro, Texas was called to his eternal home on Thursday, January 2, 2020.
Geoffrey was born on May 21, 1981 in Sherman, Texas to Gaylon and Charlene (Buckhanan) Blevins. He loved music, baseball, and football. He graduated from Whitesboro High School and Texas A&M at Commerce.
He is survived by his mother, Charlene Blevins of Whitesboro; brother, Jeremy Blevins and wife, Lindsey of Cypress, Texas; nephew, Ethan Blevins, niece, Lauren Blevins, uncle, Bill Buckhanan of Whitesboro, aunts, Linda Buckhanan of Whitesboro; and Bonnie Finch of Kyle, Texas. Grandparents are the late Rev. Charles Buckhanan and Geneva Buckhanan of Whitesboro and the late Grady and Cora Bell Blevins of Gordonville.
Graveside services honoring Geoffrey will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, January 6, 2020 at Liberty Cemetery in Gordonville, Texas, officiated by Rev. Mike Flanagan
To sign the online registry, please go to www.meadorfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jan. 7, 2020
