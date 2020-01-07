|
Geoffrey Dewayne Blevins, 38, of Whitesboro, Texas was called to his eternal home on Thursday, January 2, 2020.
Geoffrey was born on May 21, 1981 in Sherman, Texas to Gaylon and Charlene (Buckhanan) Blevins. He loved music, baseball, and football. He graduated from Whitesboro High School and Texas A&M at Commerce.
He is survived by his mother, Charlene Blevins of Whitesboro; brother, Jeremy Blevins and wife, Lindsey of Cypress, Texas; nephew, Ethan Blevins, niece, Lauren Blevins, uncle, Bill Buckhanan of Whitesboro, aunts, Linda Buckhanan of Whitesboro; and Bonnie Finch of Kyle, Texas. Grandparents are the late Rev. Charles Buckhanan and Geneva Buckhanan of Whitesboro and the late Grady and Cora Bell Blevins of Gordonville.
Graveside services honoring Geoffrey will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, January 6, 2020 at Liberty Cemetery in Gordonville, Texas, officiated by Rev. Mike Flanagan
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jan. 7, 2020