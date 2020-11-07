07/20/1936 -11/03/2020
Dr. George Anderson was a honorable Christian and a pillar of man. He loved meeting and engaging people in conversation.
George Ray Anderson was born on July 20, 1936 in Chickasha, Oklahoma to George Washington Anderson and Martha Henrietta Wilson Anderson. He graduated in 1955 from Kemp High School, Kemp, Oklahoma and upon graduation attended The University of Southeastern Oklahoma State where he was the President of the Sigma Tau Gamma Fraternity. In 1975 George earned his Doctor of Education, from the University of North Texas. George was honored to serve the United States in the United States Army with the Rank of Lieutenant Colonel 95th Division.
George married the "love of his life"; Frankie Cumming on June 26, 1964 in Sherman Texas at Friendship Methodist Church. George and Frankie were blessed by God with two children; Dr. Brent Ray Anderson, Stacy Michelle Anderson (Brent)Davis. Both George and Frankie have had the wonderful blessing of three grandchildren; Parker, Iszabella and Elizabeth and they were the apple of his eye.
Dr. Anderson began his service of teaching and education as a Science Teacher in Durant, Oklahoma and proceeded to establish that teaching career at Saginaw and Denison, Texas Independent School Districts. Dr. Anderson later moved into the development and leadership roles of Assistant and Superintendent of the Durant School system where he later retired however, he continued to make an impact in the lives of countless young people as a Drivers Education Instructor at Texoma Driving School for fifteen years and as a substitute teacher during his retirement as a teacher and school administrator.
George accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior, April 1952 at Kemp Baptist Church at sixteen years of age. He was influenced by his grandmother; Rosa Rebecca Jane May to attend and become a follower and influencer of Christ to others. George later as an adult began to share the message of Christ love and John 3:16 by becoming a deacon in he and his families various churches where they were members throughout their lives. George became a Gideon Speaker and continued his love and passion for sharing the message of God's love and eternal life with Christ Jesus to countless young people, various church congregations and passed out Gideon bibles to various, schools and hospitals as well as placed bibles in hotels across Oklahoma and Texas.
George enjoyed playing baseball and basketball while he was in High School at Kemp, Oklahoma. Throughout his life he loved watching The Dallas Cowboys, Texas Rangers and all sports of The University of Oklahoma.
Survivors include wife, children, grandchildren, brother; Dr. Bill (Pansy) Anderson, Sister in laws; Sandra Yantis and Patricia Cummings as well as several nieces, nephew, extended family members and host of friends. George will be deeply missed in countless ways by all that knew him.
George's celebration of a life well lived is under the direction of Charles Dannel and Dannel Funeral Home. The life and legacy of George will be honored in a private graveside ceremony with immediate family due to the seriousness of the Coronavirus and safety of all those we cherish.
Friends my pay their respects on Saturday, November 7, from 10:00 am until 1: 00 pm at Dannel Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 9, at 1:00 pm in the Dannel Funeral Home Chapel. Bro. Danny Wood of West Sherman Baptist Church will officiate.
In lieu of flowers or plants, the family request that you make a contribution in George's remembrance to one of the following organizations: West Sherman Baptist Church, Friendship Cemetery Association, The Gunter Independent School System, The University of Southeastern Oklahoma or the charity of your choice
.