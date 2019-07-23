Home

WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN
619 N. TRAVIS ST.
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-1101
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN
619 N. TRAVIS ST.
Sherman, TX 75090
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN
619 N. TRAVIS ST.
Sherman, TX 75090
George Earl Jones


1956 - 2019
George Earl Jones Obituary
George Earl Jones, 63 yrs., passed away unexpectedly from a heart attack on July 21, 2019.
George was born November 22, 1956 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. He was preceded in death by his parents, Calvin C. Merritt and Alice E. Merritt; brother, David Jones; sister, Vivadau Gilbert; and two nephews, Darrell Jones, and Chad Mckinney.
George is survived by two sisters, Ellen Mckinney, and Barbara Seals and husband, Tommy, all of Sherman; two nephews, Cliff 'Sonny' Gilbert, and Ronald Mckinney; three nieces, Jamie Riddels, Jessica Seals, and Jennifer Crawley; three great-nephews, Mason Seals, Caden Daniel, and Jax Crawley; two great-nieces, Shylee Murray, and Ava Riddels; along with many friends whom he loved dearly.
George worked for many years at Burlington Industries, Grumman Olson, and Custom Bodies in Sherman.
He will be remembered as a smiling, happy soul that never met a stranger. George enjoyed spending time with friends and family, listening to music, and watching western classics.
Visitation will be held Friday 10 to 11 a.m. July 26, 2019 at Waldo Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Friday 11am July 26, 2019 at Waldo Funeral Home. Rev. Brian Taylor will officiate.
The online register can be signed at www.waldofunearlhome.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on July 23, 2019
