George Elroy Graham, Jr. 'Jake' 75, of Denison, Texas passed away April 1, 2019 at his home. Mr. Graham was born November 1, 1944 to George Elroy, Sr. and Rose Marie Graham in Johnstown, PA.

George married Norma Sue Shelton on June 20, 1970. He loved the outdoors, going hunting, fishing and especially shooting his black powder gun. George was an avid TV fan of any shows with hunting and fishing. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Survived by his step-children, Larry Burden and wife Barbara, Rod Burden and wife, Mary Jane, Steve Burden and wife, Cathey, Ginger Brawley and husband, Ken, Clay Burden and wife, Terri, and Keryn Jansen; eighteen grandchildren, twenty-two great-grandchildren. Also survived by his sisters Anna Mary Lindsey, Barbara Winger, Patricia Rainwater and husband Dennis; brother Bobby Graham and numerous nieces & nephews.

Preceded in death by his wife Norma Sue Graham, his parents and two grandsons Dale Burden and Christopher Cline.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Fisher Funeral Chapel. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery. Family visitation will be held one hour prior to funeral.

Pallbearers will be Russell Cox, DJ Griffin, Keith Graham, Jerry Steed, Mike Cigainero and Carson Burden.

Condolences may be registered online at www.fisherfh.com

Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison. Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 3, 2019