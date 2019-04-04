|
|
|
George Elroy Graham, Jr. (Jake) 75, of Denison, Texas passed away Monday, April 1, 2019 at his home..
Mr. Graham is survived by his step-children, Larry Burden, Rod Burden, Steve Burden, Ginger Brawley, Clay Burden and Keryn Jansen; 18 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren; sisters, Anna Mary Lindsey, Barbara Winger, and Patricia Rainwater; brother, Bobby Graham and numerous nieces & nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Fisher Funeral Chapel with Chaplain Chuck Dodd officiating. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery. Family visitation will be held one hour prior to service time at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Russell Cox, DJ Griffin, Keith Graham, Jerry Steed, Mike Cigainero and Carson Burden.
Condolences may be registered online at www.fisherfh.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 4, 2019
Read More