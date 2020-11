George Erwin III, age 79, passed away peacefully at his home in Bells, Tx on November 13, 2020.

He is survived by his wife of 62 yrs, Sandra, three sons and daughters, George and Rose of Sherman, Tx, Jeff and Cristina of Paris, Tx, and Jim and Penny of Kenosha WI, five grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. He was loved and respected by all of them and will be greatly missed.

