George L. Pauksta, of Sherman, 66, died peacefully Thursday, October 24, 2019 at UTSW in Dallas after a short illness. He died surrounded by family and love. George was born November 16, 1952 in Chicago, Illinois. He was the son of John Pauksta and Stephanie Barovick. He graduated from Marist High School (College Preparatory) and DePaul University in Chicago with a Degree in Business. As a teenager, he worked as a golf caddy at Olympia Fields Country Club in Chicago and caddied for Miller Barber, a son of Sherman, in the Western Open in 1968, who came in 2nd in the tournament. George had a successful career in Target Marketing, Analysis and Product Development, working for companies including: IDS, Shawmut Bank, Fidelity Investments, Bank of America, Tactician, JC Penney Life Insurance and other companies prior to retiring. Throughout his life, he worked and travelled all over the United States and made many friends along the way.
He was predeceased by his parents and brother John Pauksta, sister-in-law Mary Kay McCarty, and brother-in-law Dr. Robert Beck. He is survived by his wife of 15 years, Melissa Kerr-Pauksta; brother, Edward Pauksta (spouse, Pat); sister-in-laws, Robbie Beck, Alexis Leiser (spouse, Michael), Virginia Pauksta ; and brother-in law, Justin McCarty. His nieces and nephews include: Mary Kay Westwood (spouse, Art), Kimberly Bosse (spouse, Dean), Elizabeth McMillan (spouse, Carter), Anne Cannon (spouse, Brian), Terese Lavalle (spouse, Joe), Julie Pauksta, Diana Norry (spouse, Sam), Karen Gilbert (spouse, Jonathan) and Robert Pauksta (spouse, Amy). Great nieces and nephews include: Elizabeth Bosse, Timothy Bosse, Blake Bosse, Laura Anne VanDelinder (spouse, Austin), Charles Westwood, Mary Elizabeth Westwood, Justin Westwood, Allison Cannon, Hunter Cannon, Bella Cannon, Sarah McMillan, Caroline McMillan and Camren Pauksta. He will be sorely missed by his beloved pups: Jacques, Leo, Barney, Lucky and Ginger.
A Rosary will be held for George at Fisher Funeral Home October 31st at 6 p.m. in Denison, Texas. George's Memorial Mass will be held Friday, November 1st at 2 p.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Denison, Texas and will be officiated by Father Randall Fogel. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the .
Condolences may be registered online at http://www.fisherfh.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 29, 2019