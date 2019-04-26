|
George Page Foster IV. 72, of Denison, died Sunday, April 21 at his home.
Funeral services were Tuesday, April 23 at Fairview Cemetery Chapel. Pastor Raymond England officiated. Arrangements were under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Foster of Denison; daughter, Erica Page Najarro of Denison; three grandchildren; sisters, Janis Kennedy of Sachse, and Martha Jane Strickland of Niceville, FL.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 26, 2019
