George Foster







George Page Foster IV, age 72, entered into eternal life Sunday, April 21, 2019 at his home in Denison.







Mr. Foster was born May 11, 1946 in Denison, Texas the son of Dorothy (Keithley) and George Page Foster III. He served his country proudly in the Navy, on the USS New Jersey during the Vietnam War. George married the love of his life, Barbara Graham. He loved the great outdoors, especially while fishing and hunting. George loved his family, and his grandchildren brought him great joy. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.







Mr. Foster leaves behind his beloved family, wife of 43 years, Barbara Foster of Denison, TX; daughter, Erica Page Najarro and husband, Nicholaus of Denison, TX; grandchildren, Benjamin Ryan, Wyatt George and Lindsey Page Najarro of Denison, TX; sisters, Janis Kennedy of Sachse, TX; Martha Jane Strickland and husband, G. B. of Niceville, FL; and many beloved nieces and nephews.







Funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Fairview Cemetery Chapel with Pastor Raymond England officiating.







