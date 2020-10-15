A Celebration of Life for George Perry McClellan Jr., age 73, of Telephone, Texas will be held at 10:45 a.m. Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Congregational Methodist Church in Bonham, Texas. Bro. Mark Posey will officiate. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Wise Funeral Home. George received his rewards when he died Monday, October 12, 2020 at Medical City McKinney in McKinney, Texas.

George was born on March 20, 1947 in Decatur, Illinois.

George leaves behind his wife, Linda Jean McClellan of Telephone, Texas; sons, Jack Oliver of Decatur, Illinois, Mark McClellan of Decatur, Illinois, and Matthew McClellan of Telephone, Texas; daughters, Tammy McClellan of Decatur, Illinois, Tara McClellan of Decatur, Illinois, and Tosha and Kevin Lindsey and of Telephone, Texas; sisters, Carol Sue Kirby of Decatur, Illinois and Sandra Peters and husband Junior of Savoy, Texas; several grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

