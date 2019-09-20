|
George Washington Ward SR., 63, of Lancaster, TX, died Thursday, September, 12, 2019 in Dallas.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Laurel Land Cemetery Chapel in Dallas followed by entombment. Public viewing will be one hour prior to the service. Arrangements are under the direction of Craven's Funeral Home in Sherman.
He is survived by his wife, Lillie Davis Ward of Lancaster; children, George Washington Ward JR. of Lancaster, and Iesha Ward of Lancaster; brother, Willie (Sheryl) Ward; sisters, Olga (Dan) Barrett, Clara (Ellis) Scott, Brenda Davis, and Becky (Kendell) Murray.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Sept. 20, 2019