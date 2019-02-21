George Wesley Guthrie, age 90, went home to be with the Lord Monday, February 18, 2019 at Grayson Place in Denison.

Mr. Guthrie was born April 17, 1928 in Clovis, New Mexico the son of George and Nora Estell (Graham) Guthrie. He served his country proudly in the U. S. Air Force as a TSgt during Korea and retired after 20 years. George was a member of the Disabled American Veterans, Civil Air Patrol and the American Legion. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Mr. Guthrie leaves behind his family, son, Michael Guthrie and wife Donna of Denison; daughters Adonna Frosch of Denison, Della Murray of Joplin, MO; Wanda Anderson of Vinton, IA; grandchildren, Bill and his wife Holly Frosch, Steven Anderson, Shawn and wife Amanda Guthrie, Athena Guthrie, Krystal Anderson and numerous great-grandchild ren. He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson Crys Guthrie; sisters Stella Morton, Ocie Altman; and brothers, Lewis Guthrie and Henry Perry.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, February 22 at Fisher Funeral Chapel with Pastor Summers officiating. Interment will military honors will follow in Fairview Cemetery. Family visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Fisher Funeral Home.

Condolences may be registered online at www.fisherfh.com

Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home located at 604 W. Main St. in Denison. Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary