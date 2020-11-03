Georgia Ann Cannon, age 73, of Trenton, Texas passed away Friday evening, October 30, 2020 at Texoma Medical Center in Bonham, Texas. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Wise Funeral Home.

Georgia was born August 5, 1947, the daughter of James Andrew Phipps and Violet May Brandt Phipps.

She is survived by her husband, Phillip Cannon of Trenton, Texas; mother, Violet Phipps of Omaha, Nebraska; sons, Phillip Cannon, Michael Cannon, and Daniel Cannon, all of California; brother, James Robert Phipps of Omaha, Nebraska; sister, Nancy Westerdale of Trenton, Texas; 6 grandchildren, Brandon Cannon, Drake Cannon, Rebecca De Zelaya, Mattie Cannon, Daniel Cannon Jr. and Anthony Cannon; 3 great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

