GEORGIA ANN CANNON
1947 - 2020
Georgia Ann Cannon, age 73, of Trenton, Texas passed away Friday evening, October 30, 2020 at Texoma Medical Center in Bonham, Texas. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Wise Funeral Home.
Georgia was born August 5, 1947, the daughter of James Andrew Phipps and Violet May Brandt Phipps.
She is survived by her husband, Phillip Cannon of Trenton, Texas; mother, Violet Phipps of Omaha, Nebraska; sons, Phillip Cannon, Michael Cannon, and Daniel Cannon, all of California; brother, James Robert Phipps of Omaha, Nebraska; sister, Nancy Westerdale of Trenton, Texas; 6 grandchildren, Brandon Cannon, Drake Cannon, Rebecca De Zelaya, Mattie Cannon, Daniel Cannon Jr. and Anthony Cannon; 3 great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wise Funeral Home - Bonham
219 West Sam Rayburn Drive,
Bonham, TX 75418
(903) 583-2161
