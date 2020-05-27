Home

Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
903-464-9200
Visitation
Friday, May 29, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 29, 2020
2:00 PM
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
View Map
Gerald Paul Arnold, age 84, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020 at his home in Bonham Texas.
Mr, Arnold is survived by his family, daughter, Kimberly Becraft of Athens, TX; three grandchildren, several great grandchildren, brother, Roger Arnold of Bonham, TX.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, May 28, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Home with Pastor Rickey Granstaff officiating. Private interment will be held in Smyrna Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service time.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 27, 2020
