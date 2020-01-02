Home

POWERED BY

Services
WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN
619 N. TRAVIS ST.
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-1101
Interment
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
12:00 PM
George Town Cemetery
1636 Georgetown Road
Pottsboro, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for GERALD COVENEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GERALD COVENEY


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GERALD COVENEY Obituary
Sherman-Gerald "Jerry" Coveney was born in Elmira New York on November 29th, 1940 to parents John Coveney and Mary Coletta. After graduating from Norte Dame High School, Jerry joined the U.S. Air Force and was stationed at numerous locations around the globe, including Perrin Air Force Base from 1965 to 1968. Jerry served his country for 28 years and retired to Pottsboro where he lived while working at the Denison Post Office until his second retirement.
Jerry was well known for an amazingly accurate jump shot, a smooth as silk layup, outstanding ground ball fielding, and a delicious egg salad. Jerry had an infectious sense of humor and he loved playing practical jokes on friends and family. Jerry however was not joking when discussing or watching his beloved Red Sox and Celtics.
Jerry is survived in death by his wife of 51 years, Thurma Jean Coveney, his two sons John and Kevin Coveney, and three granddaughters: Audrey and Shelby Coveney (daughters of John Coveney) and Chloe Coveney (daughter of Kevin and Marivic Coveney).
Jerry was a devoted husband and father who was dearly loved and will be forever missed by those whose lives he touched.
On January 2, 2020 12pm will honor Gerald with military honors and interment, at George Town Cemetery 1636 Georgetown Road Pottsboro, Texas 75076
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GERALD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -