Sherman-Gerald "Jerry" Coveney was born in Elmira New York on November 29th, 1940 to parents John Coveney and Mary Coletta. After graduating from Norte Dame High School, Jerry joined the U.S. Air Force and was stationed at numerous locations around the globe, including Perrin Air Force Base from 1965 to 1968. Jerry served his country for 28 years and retired to Pottsboro where he lived while working at the Denison Post Office until his second retirement.
Jerry was well known for an amazingly accurate jump shot, a smooth as silk layup, outstanding ground ball fielding, and a delicious egg salad. Jerry had an infectious sense of humor and he loved playing practical jokes on friends and family. Jerry however was not joking when discussing or watching his beloved Red Sox and Celtics.
Jerry is survived in death by his wife of 51 years, Thurma Jean Coveney, his two sons John and Kevin Coveney, and three granddaughters: Audrey and Shelby Coveney (daughters of John Coveney) and Chloe Coveney (daughter of Kevin and Marivic Coveney).
Jerry was a devoted husband and father who was dearly loved and will be forever missed by those whose lives he touched.
On January 2, 2020 12pm will honor Gerald with military honors and interment, at George Town Cemetery 1636 Georgetown Road Pottsboro, Texas 75076
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jan. 2, 2020