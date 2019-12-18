|
|
Gerald D. (Jerry) Easter passed on to his Lord and Savior Monday December 16th 2019. Jerry was born in Bokchito, Oklahoma on August 7th, 1931 to Ora Lee Johnson Easter and M. C. Easter. He graduated from Southeastern Oklahoma State University and entered the Navy during the Korean War. While on leave, he married his childhood sweetheart Billie Welch. They lived in Bokchito while Jerry worked for his father until he was employed by State Farm Insurance in 1965. He loved people and enjoyed the opportunities State Farm offered to travel. He and Billie traveled extensively all over the world. His two favorite trips were the Mediterranean and Russia/China cruise. Jerry belonged to the Denison Lions Club and The Lone Star Masonic Lodge.
He was predeceased in death by his parents, his wife, Billie, his brother, Bob Easter, his sister, Mitzi Harp, nephew, Gene Harold and niece, Lydia. Jerry is survived by his daughter, Rebecca Farnsworth and son in law, James. His grandsons, Zachary and Jackson Farnsworth, his sister, Ollieta Jean Smith; nieces, Jerrie, Terrie and husband, Bill, and Sherrie and husband, Hal, nephews, Darrell and wife, Betty, Ronnie and Stanley, his sister in law, Martha Lou Easter, nieces, Lou Ann, Dena and husband, Gary, nephew, Jim and wife, Karen, brother and sister in law, Don and Paula Welch, and nephew, Kyle, sister in law, Mona Knight, nieces Carla, and Jonelle and many great nieces and nephews.
The service will be held at 12 p.m. Thursday, December 19, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Denison, Texas. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his name to Bokchito Civic Cemetery, 523 Oliver St., Bokchito, OK 74726 or s Project 855-448-3997 woundedwarriorproject.org
Condolences may be registered online at www.fisherfh.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison
Published in The Herald Democrat on Dec. 18, 2019