Gerald David (Jerry) Jones 73, of Bugtussle passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at UT Southwestern Medical Center; Clements Hospital. Funeral services are set for Saturday, December 21 at 10:30 a.m. at the Oak Ridge Church of Christ; 10368 E FM 1550; Ladonia, Texas with Robert Wayne Milton, Brother Ken Hope, David Ballard, and Clint Norwood officiating. Burial will follow in the Oak Ridge Cemetery under the direction of Cooper Sorrells Funeral Home; Honey Grove.
Pallbearers will be Scott Munger, Aaron Munger, and Caleb Munger, Gary Milton, Marc and Ty Jones, Justin Milton, Clay Humphries, and Stan Smith.
Jerry was born on October 26, 1946, in West Plains, Missouri. He was the son of Uriah and Ollie Harrell Jones. He first married Emma Milton on June 1, 1968. Jerry lovingly cared for her through many health problems; she passed away on May 22, 2004. He later married Ruth Ann Milton on November 25, 2005. Jerry proudly served in the United States Army for two years and was stationed in Germany. He later received his degree from East Texas State University and taught school for the Sherman ISD for 28 years. He spent 10 years working as a hardware representative for his brother-in-law. He was later employed at the Veterans Administration in Bonham until his retirement in 2016. Jerry was a member of the Oak Ridge Church of Christ and his greatest honor was serving as an elder for the Lord's church. Jerry suffered with Chronic Kidney Disease since 2010 and diligently worked to be able to receive a kidney transplant. If you asked Jerry what he wanted, his reply would be a new kidney. Jerry suffered many health setbacks during the last year; but he never gave up hope and he never complained. Jerry was a kind, faithful, and loving servant of the Lord. Jerry was a carpenter, a gardener, a fixer upper, a
perfectionist, a handyman, a cook, and loved his peacocks, chickens, and guineas. Jerry spent
the last three weeks of life in ICU at the Clements Hospital. One of Jerry';s last comical remarks was on December 17; a nurse asked him if she could draw blood. His reply was "Do I have a choice?"
He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, two daughters, Melissa Karol and Amanda Kay, brothers Floyd and Joel Jones; sisters, Bessie Jones Stiles, Wilma Jones Witherspoon, and Mildred Jones Carroll.
Survivors include his wife, Ruth Ann of the home; one daughter, Melanie Pierce and husband Derrick of Garland; one son, Jeremy David Jones and wife, Stephanie, of Mena, Arkansas; sisters, Edna Munger and husband Laddie of Cary, North Carolina and Bonnie Sanders of Springfield, Missouri; father-in-law, Harvey Lynn Milton; two brothers-in-law, Jimmy Milton and Robert Wayne Milton; and one sister in-law, Virginia Woodruff of Sherman; and five grandchildren, Miranda, Marc, Ty, Sydney and Jordan; and three great-grandchildren, Dallis, Denver, and Khalessi. Jerry is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and by a host of friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Oak Ridge Church of Christ or Oak Ridge Cemetery; 11372 E FM 1550; Honey Grove, Texas 75446 or American Kidney Fund; 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300; Rockville, MD 20852.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Dec. 20, 2019