Gerald Dean Thompson, of Colbert, died Friday, October 11, 2019 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison.
A service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Colbert High School Auditorium. Reverend Karen Slater will officiate. A private burial will be held at Garden of Memory Cemetery in Colbert. Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service in Colbert.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Jo Thompson of Colbert; sons, Patrick Thompson (Joan) of Kansas City, KS, and Wade Thompson of Ft.Worth; sister, Lana Carter (Russell) of Lavon, TX; and four grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 18, 2019