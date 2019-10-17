|
|
Gerald Dean Thompson, age 74, of Colbert, OK, passed away, with his loved ones near, on Friday, October 11, 2019, at Texoma Medical Center, Denison, TX. Gerald was born on July 23, 1945 in Shawnee, OK to Carl C. Thompson and Lena Wilson Thompson. Gerald married Mary Jo in Nashoba, OK on December 23, 1967.
Gerald was a member and attended the United Methodist church of Colbert. He will be greatly missed by his loving family and friends.
Gerald served his country in the United States Army, then attained his masters degree in education. He was a retired principal from Colbert Public Schools after 40 years. Gerald taught many second generation children. He loved and enjoyed all the students that he taught and mentored. He had a smile for them each morning as they entered the building. His students will remember his caring spirit and his many skills in teaching.
Left to cherish his memories is his wife, Mary Jo Thompson of Colbert, OK; his sons, Patrick Thompson and Joan of Kansas City, KS, Wade Thompson of Ft. Worth,
TX; his sister, Lana Carter and Russell of Lavon, TX; four grandchildren, Grayson, Emerson, Aden, Ivan; other extended family and so many co-workers and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Lena Thompson; his brothers, Myrle Thompson and Wyman Thompson.
A service will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019, 11 a.m. at the Colbert High School Auditorium , Colbert, OK. Reverend Karen Slater will officiate. A private burial will be held at Garden of Memory Cemetery, Colbert, OK. Honorary pallbearers will be James Spivey, John Whitehead, Tom Cothran, Glen Reynolds, Henry Patterson, Russell Carter and Clyde Smith.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donation to the United Methodist Church, Colbert, OK.
Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Colbert, OK.
You may sign the guest book at www.americanfuneralservice-fh.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 17, 2019