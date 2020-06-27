Gerald was born in Roxton, TX on June 12, 1932 and graduated from Paris High School in Paris, TX in 1950. He was one of 4 children and his grandfather "Papa" lived with his family when he was a child. After graduation from High School, Gerald followed in his brother's footsteps and joined the Air Force in 1950 and served as an Airman until his honorable discharge in 1954. Upon discharge, he moved to Lubbock, TX and attended Texas Technological College (now Texas Tech University) where he received his BBA in Accounting in 1959. While in Lubbock, he met Barbara Ann Smith, and they were married on August 19, 1960 at Sunset Church of Christ in Lubbock, Texas, which is where they attended.

Gerald worked for Texas Tech in their computer center where he was responsible for doubling the capacity of their facility at that time. Gerald and Barbara had their only child, Tanya Lea, while they were still in Lubbock. In 1964 he moved his family to Denison, TX to work for Grayson County College, which was set to open in the community in fall of 1965. He was tasked with implementing automated registration for the students and began the data processing department for the college. Thousands of students over the year had Mr. Locke as their teacher, for classes like Introduction to Computers, Fortran, COBOL and BASIC. He went on to receive his Master of Business Administration from East Texas State University in Commerce, Texas in 1970. He continued to expand his role and taught seniors and children computer classes, as teaching was his passion in the quickly changing world of Technology. He was recognized throughout the years, for various teaching awards, Master Teacher, Teacher of the Year, and nominee for the state wide 1985 Piper Professor Award, which honors outstanding college and university teachers annually. He was honored by the Bible Chair at the college as a teacher demonstrating high moral standards in 1981.

He was an active member of Park Avenue Church of Christ and attended there for the entire time he lived in Denison. He was an active leader in Mission work including the Bus Ministry, Children's Ministry and World Bible School and served as an elder for a period of time while he was there. Gerald also was very physically fit and ran on almost a daily basis, starting in 1968. He participated in several races in the local area, and still participated in 5K's up until the time he was 80 years old. He retired from Grayson College in 1994 and became a full time grandfather, which was most likely his favorite role. He was very active in his grandchildren's life, Nikolos Locke Tesseyman and Sydney Lea Tesseyman.

He was proceeded in death by his wife Barbara Ann Smith Locke, all of his siblings, Rupert Locke of Jackson, MS, William F. Locke of Powderly, TX and Lilith Bevill, of Texarkana, TX. His parents William "Henry" Locke and Nola Estelle Clark Locke of Lubbock, TX.

He is survived by his daughter Tanya Lea Tesseyman and husband David of Midlothian, TX, and grandchildren Nikolos Locke Tesseyman and Sydney Lea Tesseyman.

There will be a private graveside service in Lubbock, TX.

A post Covid19 memorial service will be arranged to celebrate his life in Denison, TX.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Family Life Center fund at Part Avenue Church of Christ, 3000 Park Avenue, Denison, TX 75020. The Family Life Center is utilized by the Park Avenue members to support their ministry in the local community.

