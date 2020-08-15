Due to the COVID-19 spikes at that time, we could not hold a public service however would like to host a memorial service to enable his friends and family to celebrate his beautiful life. The family of Gerald Locke will host a memorial service to enable his Park Avenue family and other friends and family to celebrate his beautiful life. We will meet at the Waterloo Park Pavilion at 7:30PM on August 21st. There is seating in that area and in consideration of social distancing, you may bring a folding chair or blanket and sit in the grassy area or even sit in your car parked in that area as we will have PA system set up so all can hear if they would like to attend. Please bring your flashlight as sunset is at 8:05 that evening. In the event of severe weather, the memorial service will be held at the Park Avenue Church of Christ at 3000 Park Ave in Denison, Texas.

Gerald was born in Roxton, TX on June 12, 1932 and graduated from Paris High School in Paris, TX in 1950. He was one of 4 children and his grandfather "Papa" lived with his family when he was a child. After graduation from High School, Gerald followed in his brother's footsteps and joined the Air Force in 1950 and served as an Airman until his honorable discharge in 1954. Upon discharge, he moved to Lubbock, TX and attended Texas Technological College (now Texas Tech University) where he received his BBA in Accounting in 1959 While in Lubbock, he met Barbara Ann Smith and they were married on August 19, 1960 at Sunset Church of Christ in Lubbock Texas, which is where they attended.

Gerald and Barbara had their only child, Tanya Lea while they were still in Lubbock. In 1964 he moved his family to Denison, TX to work for Grayson County College which was set to open in the community in Fall of 1965. He was tasked with implementing automated registration for the students and began the data processing department for the college.

Gerald worked for Texas Tech in their computer center where he was responsible for doubling the capacity of their facility at that time. Gerald and Barbara had their only child, Tanya Lea while they were still in Lubbock. In 1964 he moved his family to Denison, TX to work for Grayson County College which was set to open in the community in Fall of 1965. He was an active member of Park Avenue Church of Christ and attended there for the entire time he lived in Denison. He was an active leader in Mission work including the Bus Ministry, Children's Ministry and World Bible School and served as an elder for a period of time while he was there. Gerald also was very physically fit and ran on almost a daily basis, starting in 1968. He participated in several races in the local area, and still participated in 5K's up until the time he was 80 years old. He retired from Grayson College in 1994 and became a full time grandfather, which was most likely his favorite role. He was very active in his grandchildren's life, Nikolos Locke Tesseyman and Sydney Lea Tesseyman.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara, all of his siblings and his parents.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Family Life Center fund at Park Avenue Church of Christ, 3000 Park Avenue, Denison, TX 75020. The Family Life Center is utilized by the Park Avenue members to support their ministry in the local community.

