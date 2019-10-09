|
|
Gerald Ray Armstrong, 91, slipped peacefully into the arms of Jesus Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison, Texas.
Mr. Armstrong was born November 23, 1927 in Leonard, Texas the son of Benjamin and Minnie (Sherwood) Armstrong. He married the love of his life Doratha Bolden on May 12, 1947 in Denison, Texas. Gerald proudly served in the U.S. Navy and was a lifelong member of the VFW. He loved his family, the outdoors and gardening.
Mr. Armstrong leaves behind his loving family; wife, Doratha Armstrong; son, David Armstrong; granddaughter, Lisa Armstrong all of Denison and two grandchildren, Alex Dade and Kyler Armstrong. He was preceded in death by his infant son, David Michael Armstrong, parents; brothers Melvin, Eddie, Jack, Joe, Elmo and sister Faye.
Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Fisher Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Indian Creek Cemetery. There is no set time for family visitation.
Condolences may be registered online at http://www.fisherfh.com
Arrangements are under the directions of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 9, 2019