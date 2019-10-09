Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
903-464-9200
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
1:30 PM
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Armstrong
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald Ray Armstrong


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerald Ray Armstrong Obituary
Gerald Ray Armstrong, 91, slipped peacefully into the arms of Jesus Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison, Texas.
Mr. Armstrong was born November 23, 1927 in Leonard, Texas the son of Benjamin and Minnie (Sherwood) Armstrong. He married the love of his life Doratha Bolden on May 12, 1947 in Denison, Texas. Gerald proudly served in the U.S. Navy and was a lifelong member of the VFW. He loved his family, the outdoors and gardening.
Mr. Armstrong leaves behind his loving family; wife, Doratha Armstrong; son, David Armstrong; granddaughter, Lisa Armstrong all of Denison and two grandchildren, Alex Dade and Kyler Armstrong. He was preceded in death by his infant son, David Michael Armstrong, parents; brothers Melvin, Eddie, Jack, Joe, Elmo and sister Faye.
Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Fisher Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Indian Creek Cemetery. There is no set time for family visitation.
Condolences may be registered online at http://www.fisherfh.com
Arrangements are under the directions of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now