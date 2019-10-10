Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
903-464-9200
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
1:30 PM
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Armstrong
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald Ray Armstrong

Send Flowers
Gerald Ray Armstrong Obituary
Gerald Ray Armstrong, 91, of Denison, died Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison.
A funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Fisher Funeral Home Chapel in Denison. Interment will follow at Indian Creek Cemetery. There is no set time for family visitation.
He is survived by his wife, Dorotha Armstrong of Denison; son, David Armstrong of Denison; brother, Harold Armstrong (Dorothy) of Denison; one grandchild; and two great-grandchildren.
Please visit the online registry at www.fisherfh.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.