Gerald Ray Armstrong, 91, of Denison, died Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison.
A funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Fisher Funeral Home Chapel in Denison. Interment will follow at Indian Creek Cemetery. There is no set time for family visitation.
He is survived by his wife, Dorotha Armstrong of Denison; son, David Armstrong of Denison; brother, Harold Armstrong (Dorothy) of Denison; one grandchild; and two great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 10, 2019