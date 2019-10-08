Home

POWERED BY

Services
Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home - Leonard
701 N Cedar St
Leonard, TX 75452
(903) 587-3336
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald West
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald Ray West

Send Flowers
Gerald Ray West Obituary
Gerald Ray West, 69, of Leonard, died Monday, October 7, 2019 at Medical City in Plano.
A celebration of life memoiral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Chapel in Leonard. Following cremation the final resting place will be in the Leonard Cemetery.
He is survived by his daughter, Christy Horton of Denton; son, Brian Lee West of Nashville, TN; sister, Donna West of Dallas; brother, Mike West of Farmersville, TX; and one grandchild.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.