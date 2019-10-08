|
Gerald Ray West, 69, of Leonard, died Monday, October 7, 2019 at Medical City in Plano.
A celebration of life memoiral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Chapel in Leonard. Following cremation the final resting place will be in the Leonard Cemetery.
He is survived by his daughter, Christy Horton of Denton; son, Brian Lee West of Nashville, TN; sister, Donna West of Dallas; brother, Mike West of Farmersville, TX; and one grandchild.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 8, 2019