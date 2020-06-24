DENISON–Geraldine Burgess Coe's story begins October 25, 1921 in Denison, Texas when Sadie McGee and Henry Earl Burgess, her parents, welcomed her into this world.
Geraldine graduated from Denison High School in 1940. After graduating, she went to California with Friends and worked at Ben Franklin variety stores, La Jolla Cleaners and the Consolidated Aircraft Plant, where she met, and married, Melvin G. Coe on March 7, 1942.
Geraldine worked as bookkeeper for Coe Construction Company, she helped build Denison Friends Quaker Church, worked in the mission field ministry and was active in the church for many years. She was also active in 4-H, genealogy, gardening, crafts, sewing, traveling, Meals on Wheels and worked at the Victory Life food bank. She was always busy.
Geraldine is survived by her daughters, Saundra Stapp and her husband, Donald, Donice Allison and her husband, Kirby and Evelyn Culberson and her husband, Joe; brother, Billy C. Burgess; half-brothers, James Burgess and Jackie Burgess; sister, Patricia A. Boyd; 11 grandchildren and many great and great-great grandchildren, to many to list.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Melvin; brother, Byron Burgess; half-brother, Charles Burgess; daughter, Marilyn Clark and sons, Mark Coe and Melvin Coe.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Georgetown Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 23, Pottsboro, TX 75076.
Services are pending at a later date because of the virus.
Arrangements are under the direction of Johnson-Moore Funeral Home.
Condolences may be registered to: www.johnsonmoorefuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jun. 24, 2020.