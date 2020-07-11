1/
GERALDINE BURGESS COE
DENISON-Geraldine Burgess Coe died Saturday, June 20, 2020 at her residence in Denison, TX.
Laid to rest in Georgetown Cemetery.
Geraldine is survived by her daughters, Saundra Stapp and her husband, Donald, Donice Allison and her husband, Kirby and Evelyn Culberson and her husband, Joe; brother, Billy C. Burgess; half-brothers, James Burgess and Jackie Burgess; sister, Patricia A. Boyd; 11 grandchildren and many great and great-great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Georgetown Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 23, Pottsboro, TX 75076.
Arrangements are under the direction of Johnson-Moore Funeral Home.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Jul. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Johnson-Moore Funeral Chapel - Denison
631 W. Woodard
Denison, TX 75020
(903) 465-3345
