DENISON-Geraldine Burgess Coe died Saturday, June 20, 2020 at her residence in Denison, TX.

Laid to rest in Georgetown Cemetery.

Geraldine is survived by her daughters, Saundra Stapp and her husband, Donald, Donice Allison and her husband, Kirby and Evelyn Culberson and her husband, Joe; brother, Billy C. Burgess; half-brothers, James Burgess and Jackie Burgess; sister, Patricia A. Boyd; 11 grandchildren and many great and great-great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Georgetown Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 23, Pottsboro, TX 75076.

Arrangements are under the direction of Johnson-Moore Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store