May 9, 1931 – March 10, 2020
SHERMAN– The family of Gerry "Memaw" Snipes is saddened to announce her passing on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at the age of 88. The family finds comfort to know that she is joyfully reunited in Heaven with her husband of 62 years, Freddie L Snipes, MD.
Memorial Service: 2:00 pm, Saturday, March 14, 2020, at First United Methodist Church of Sherman, 401 N. Elm Street, Sherman, TX. The family will be available immediately following the service for a reception in Binkley Hall. A private interment at DFW National Cemetery will be at a later date.
Viewing: 1:00- 2:00 immediately preceding the memorial service in the FUMC sanctuary.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Gerry's name to the Boys & Girls Club of Sherman, P. O. Box 452, Sherman, TX 75091. Gifts should be designated for the Kevin Crick Memorial Fund and will used to build a sports field in her grandson's memory.
Pallbearers: Her beloved grandsons: Ben Snipes, Colin Skipworth, Jake Barrier, John McQuien, Scott McQuien and Kyle Crick.
A much loved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, friend and mentor to many, Gerry will be missed. Gerry would jokingly state that numerous x-rays during her lifetime proved she "didn't have a mean bone in her body." She was compassionate and kind to everyone she met.
She was born May 9, 1931 in the Kansas Mennonite farming community of Goessel, KS to Herman Louis Hoberecht and Helen Warnke Hoberecht during the woes of the depression. Gerry learned a strong work ethic at an early age, which carried on throughout her life. She had numerous early jobs, besides working the draft horses in the field, from grocery checker, maid, cook, horse handler, to nurse's aide.
Her registered nursing degree was earned at Parkland Hospital which is associated with Southwestern Medical School, where she met her husband during his junior year. Fred and Gerry were married at Oak Grove United Methodist Church in Decatur, TX on December 21, 1953.
Her lifetime passions include her family, nursing, equestrian endeavors, and sports. Having grown up on a farm, Gerry loved animals, particularly horses. For many years she served as the 4-H leader for Grayson County. She sang alto in the FUMC church choir for 30 years. She played tennis, had a thriving vegetable garden and was active in a bridge group for over 45 years. She had a keen mind for business and actively managed Fred's medical practice, and also served as substitute nurse as needed. In later years, she was an avid Rangers baseball fan and closely followed the MLB career of her grandson Kyle Crick.
Gerry joyfully reunites with all the saints along with many relatives and friends that preceded her in death. These include her parents, her husband, Freddie L. Snipes, her brother, Verlin Hoberecht, her son in law, Larry J. McQuien, and her grandson Kevin Crick
Survivors: Many loved ones are left to cherish and enjoy memories of her: her five children: Britton Snipes and wife Kathy, Karla Graham and husband Bruce, Twila Crick, and her fiancé, Jeff Wunderlick, Pam Barrier and husband Jeff, and Carol McQuien; and her grandchildren: Ben Snipes, Bonnie Ward and husband Justin, Erin Ivy and husband Todd, Colin Skipworth and wife Mackenzie, Jake Barrier and Brittany, Charlotte Barrier, John McQuien and wife Kendall, Scott McQuien, and Kyle Crick. Gerry is also survived by 8 beloved great grandchildren. She will be sorely missed by her cat, Crazy Cat!
The family would like to thank Dr. Mike Benson and his medical staff for their loving care of their mother, and much gratitude goes out to her wonderful neighbors and many friends who helped her to maintain her independence.
~Happy Trails to You~
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 12, 2020