|
|
|
Geraldine Johnson, 75, of Sherman, died Sunday, September 1, 2019 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Isom Cemetery in Bells. Interment will follow at the cemetery. Pastor Raymond England will officiate. Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service in Denison.
She is survived by her children, Dino Gilley DeBlasio and Corey Ann of Arlington, Gina Hill of Sherman, and Deanetta Johnsoon of Sherman; sister, Wilma McIntosh and Terry of MO; brother, Bobby Gilley and Karen of Denison; three grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Sept. 5, 2019