Home

POWERED BY

Services
AMERICAN FUNERAL SERVICE - Denison
4312 West Crawford Street
Denison, TX 75020
903-463-6300
Resources
More Obituaries for Geraldine Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geraldine Johnson

Send Flowers
Geraldine Johnson Obituary
Geraldine Johnson, 75, of Sherman, died Sunday, September 1, 2019 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Isom Cemetery in Bells. Interment will follow at the cemetery. Pastor Raymond England will officiate. Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service in Denison.
She is survived by her children, Dino Gilley DeBlasio and Corey Ann of Arlington, Gina Hill of Sherman, and Deanetta Johnsoon of Sherman; sister, Wilma McIntosh and Terry of MO; brother, Bobby Gilley and Karen of Denison; three grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Geraldine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries