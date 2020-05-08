|
|
Geraldine Powers, age 84, of Denison, Texas passed away on Wednesday May 6, 2020. Geraldine was born on a cold, brisk Saturday April 11, 1936 in Anderson, South Carolina to Mae Lee (Phillips) and W.L Fowler.
She loved her family and will be fondly remembered for bringing laughter to them. Geraldine would point at them while sticking her tongue out just to get a smile in return. She loved her church family and will always be in the hearts of the members of Parkside Baptist.
The Clemson Tigers would be the only team you would fine Geraldine rooting for. Her family always knew what to get her for Christmas, anything Clemson orange!
Geraldine is survived by; son Jerry Powers (Lisa); son Kenneth Powers (Sherry); and daughter-in-law Kathy Powers; grandchilden Matthew Powers (Heather), Bryce Powers (Rachel), Nathan Powers (Brooke), Krystal Belmore (Jake), Emily Powers, Jon Powers, Brad Houk and Brandon Houk.
Geraldine was preceded in death by her parents and husband George Edward Powers; son Bruce Powers; grandchilden Ashley and Stephanie Powers.
A visitation for Geraldine will be held Friday, May 8, 2020 from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Bratcher Funeral Home, Denison. A graveside funeral service will occur Friday, May 8, 2020 at 2:30 PM at Fairview Cemetery, Denison, Texas with burial to follow.
Bratcher Funeral Home has been given the privilege of serving the Powers family.
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 8, 2020