Gertie Lee Brown Henson, 95, of Ravenna, died Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Clyde Casper Texas State Veterans Nursing Center in Bonham.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Bethlehem Baptist Church. Burial will follow at New Upper Union Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Wise Funeral Home in Bonham.
She is survived by her children, Joyce Woods (Willie) of Bonham, Robert Brown (Jean) of Cedar Hill, Josephine Phea (J.B.) of CA, Rose M. Ransom (Guy) of Bonham, Linda C. Givens (Jimmy) of Bonham, Marilyn Finney (Larry) of Bonham, Paul Brown of Corinth, James Henson, Jr. of Bonham, and Laquetta Dukes of Bonham; twenty three grandchildren; and twenty nine great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on July 9, 2019