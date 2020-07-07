Gibb Hardesty died on July 1, 2020 at the age of 55.

A chapel service will be at the funeral home at 2:00 Monday July 6, 2020 with Bro. Ross Phillips and Bro. Ryan Perry officiating. His final resting place will be the Bokchito Cemetery in Bokchito, Oklahoma.

Mr. Hardesty is survived by his wife Denna Kay of the home, sons, Josh Hardesty of Bokchito, Oklahoma, Cody Sullivan of Earlsboro, Oklahoma, and Zach Hardesty of Bokchito, Oklahoma, siblings, Karen Neff of Circleville, Ohio, George O'Brien of Bokchito, Oklahoma, Ed O'Brien of Mead, Oklahoma, Sheri Smith of Bennington, Oklahoma, Dianna Thelen of Denison, Texas, Billy Hardesty of Woodward, Oklahoma, and six grandchildren.

Services will be streamed live on Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home's FB page

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store