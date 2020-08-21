1/
GINGER LEE DUMAS
1948 - 2020
Ginger Lee McKinzie Dumas, age 72 years, born in Sherman, TX July 8, 1948, called by God on August 6, 2020 in Fairmont, WV.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dale Paris, father George McKinzie, mother Marylou Sutherland Cushman, brother Jody Leon Cushman. She is survived by her sister Judy Lynn Cushman Daugherty, stepfather Louis Dale Cushman, son Paul Leon Schofield, 4 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, and very good friend John Dumas.
There will be no formal services for her. Her remains will be tossed to the four winds on the Texas side of Red River on the Texoma Dam at some future date.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 21, 2020.
