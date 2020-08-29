Ginger McKenzie Dumas, 72, of Fairmont, West Virginia was called by God on August 7, 2020.

She was born July 8, 1948 in Sherman, Texas a daughter of the late George Hugh McKenzie and Marylou Sutherland Cushman. She is survived by a son and daughter in law Paul and Rhonda Schofield of Gainesville, Texas, four grandchildren Toby, Tyler, Stormy and Reagan, 1 greatgrandchild, a sister and brother in law Judy and Kelly Daugherty of Hallam, Nebraska, two nieces Shania and Josie, and a step father Louis Dale Cushman of Sherman, Texas. She was preceded in death by one brother Jody Cushman, Ginger retired from Tyson Foods in Sherman, Texas. She also worked for many years at the Johnson & Johnson plant in Sherman, Texas. She was a graduate of Grover Cleveland High School in Reseda. California in 1967. There will be nc formal services for her. Her remains will be spread by loved ones at some future date in her home state of Texas as per her wishes.

