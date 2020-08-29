1/1
GINGER MCKENZIE DUMAS
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share GINGER's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ginger McKenzie Dumas, 72, of Fairmont, West Virginia was called by God on August 7, 2020.
She was born July 8, 1948 in Sherman, Texas a daughter of the late George Hugh McKenzie and Marylou Sutherland Cushman. She is survived by a son and daughter in law Paul and Rhonda Schofield of Gainesville, Texas, four grandchildren Toby, Tyler, Stormy and Reagan, 1 greatgrandchild, a sister and brother in law Judy and Kelly Daugherty of Hallam, Nebraska, two nieces Shania and Josie, and a step father Louis Dale Cushman of Sherman, Texas. She was preceded in death by one brother Jody Cushman, Ginger retired from Tyson Foods in Sherman, Texas. She also worked for many years at the Johnson & Johnson plant in Sherman, Texas. She was a graduate of Grover Cleveland High School in Reseda. California in 1967. There will be nc formal services for her. Her remains will be spread by loved ones at some future date in her home state of Texas as per her wishes.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved