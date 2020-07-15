Ginger Watkins of Durant, Oklahoma died on July 11, 2020.

Family hour will be from 6-8:00 PM on Wednesday July 15th at the Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma. A celebration of her life will be at 10:00 AM at The Light House of Colbert in Colbert, Oklahoma with Pastor Joe Beshirs officiating. Ginger's final resting place will be the Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Armstrong, Oklahoma.

Mrs. Watkins is survived by her beloved daughter, Edith Robinson of Aubrey, Texas, 16 grandchildren, daughter, Ruth Womack of Aubrey, Texas, husband, Bobby Watkins of Durant, Oklahoma, sisters, Vanna Garrett of Englewood, Ohio, and Suzie Clendennen of Durant, Oklahoma, also survived by Bobby's children.

The service for Ginger will be available by live stream on our FB page.

