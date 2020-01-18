|
Gladys Marie Sexton, 90, of Whitesboro, Texas was called home to Heaven on Thursday, January 16, 2020.
Gladys was born on November 21, 1929 in Whitesboro, Texas to W.A. "Bill" and Velma (Knight) Mayo. She married Boyd Sexton on July 4, 1948 in Denison, Texas. They owned and operated Boyd's Grocery Store in Denison for many years. She loved traveling in her camper, going to family reunions and was a member of the Good Sam's Camping Club, but she especially loved and cherished her family and the time they spent together.
She is survived by her daughter, Donna Dolezalek and husband, Sammy of Sadler, Texas; son-in-law, Roy Flowers and wife, Phyllis of Southmayd, grandchildren, Brian Flowers and wife, Amy, Alicia Flowers, Louis Dolezalek and wife, Kerry, Christy Morris and husband, Jamey, great-grandchildren, Jake, Lucas and Caroline Flowers, Tanner and Payton Dolezalek and Jackson, Carter and Lennon Morris, great-great-grandson, Hudson Dolezalek, brother, Kenneth Mayo and wife, Retha, brother, Orville Mayo, sisters, Edna Faye Morse, Doris Reed, Aline Conklin, Shirley Moore and husband, Eddie, sister-in-law, Frances Sexton, brother-in-law, Darrell Cordell as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other loving family members.
Gladys was preceded in death by her husband, Boyd Sexton, parents, W.A. "Bill" and Velma Mayo, daughter, Carolyn Flowers and sister, Betty Jane Cordell.
Graveside services honoring Gladys will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Oakwood Cemetery in Whitesboro, officiated by Rev. Rick Carney. A time of visitation for friends and family will be held on Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Meador Funeral Home in Whitesboro.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jan. 18, 2020