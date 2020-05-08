Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson-Moore Funeral Chapel - Denison
631 W. Woodard
Denison, TX 75020
(903) 465-3345
Visitation
Friday, May 8, 2020
Gladys' residence
Graveside service
Saturday, May 9, 2020
11:00 AM
Cedarlawn Memorial Park
Sherman, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for GLADYS WRIGHT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GLADYS WRIGHT


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GLADYS WRIGHT Obituary
DENISON–Gladys Wright, 89 passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Wednesday, May 6th, 2020 at her residence. Gladys was born February, 19th, 1931 to Lonnie and Leilie Maye (Penual) Owens in Telephone, TX. She married L.C. Wright on Friday, January 24, 1947 in Bonham, TX. Gladys was employed by Safeway and retired as an assembly line worker. She was of the Baptist faith and a mother of 13 children. Mrs. Wright is survived by her sons; Jerry Don Wright of Denison, Floyd Wright of Sherman, Lloyd (wife Shawna) Wright of Denison, daughters; Geneva Walters of Denison, Shirley (husband Charles) Tumlinson of Sherman, Peggy Holloway of Denison and Linda Wright of Denison, many grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. Graveside services will be held Saturday, May 9th, 2020 at 11am, officiated by Charles Tumlinson at Cedarlawn Memorial Park in Sherman, TX. The family with gather at Gladys' residence for visitation Friday evening. Services are under the direction of Johnson-Moore Funeral Home, condolences may be registered to www.johnsonmoorefuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GLADYS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -