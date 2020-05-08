|
DENISON–Gladys Wright, 89 passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Wednesday, May 6th, 2020 at her residence. Gladys was born February, 19th, 1931 to Lonnie and Leilie Maye (Penual) Owens in Telephone, TX. She married L.C. Wright on Friday, January 24, 1947 in Bonham, TX. Gladys was employed by Safeway and retired as an assembly line worker. She was of the Baptist faith and a mother of 13 children. Mrs. Wright is survived by her sons; Jerry Don Wright of Denison, Floyd Wright of Sherman, Lloyd (wife Shawna) Wright of Denison, daughters; Geneva Walters of Denison, Shirley (husband Charles) Tumlinson of Sherman, Peggy Holloway of Denison and Linda Wright of Denison, many grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. Graveside services will be held Saturday, May 9th, 2020 at 11am, officiated by Charles Tumlinson at Cedarlawn Memorial Park in Sherman, TX. The family with gather at Gladys' residence for visitation Friday evening. Services are under the direction of Johnson-Moore Funeral Home, condolences may be registered to www.johnsonmoorefuneralhome.net.
