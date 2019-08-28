Home

WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN
619 N. TRAVIS ST.
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-1101
Reposing
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
11:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Center Union Baptist Church
Colbert, OK
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Center Union Baptist Church
Colbert, OK
Glaydean Jordan Obituary
Glaydean Jordan was born on February 9, 1930 to loving parents Napoleon and Albertine Randolph White in Colbert, OK.  She was the eleventh of 13 children; ten of whom have preceded her in death.
She began her elementary school education in Colbert, OK and graduated from Springfield High School in Springfield, MO. She attended Langston University for three years and graduated from Southeastern State University in Durant, OK.
She was married to Melvin Jordan and settled in Grand Prairie, Texas.  From this union five children were born.   While living in the Dallas/Grand Prairie area she joined Evening Chapel A.M.E. Church under the leadership of Rev. Goodspeed.  She was also a member of the Darling Daughters Social Club where she held the office of president and chaired several committees.    Glaydean's teaching career began and ended at East Ward Elementary School in Colbert, OK from which she retired.
Glaydean was an avid seamstress who sewed most of her daughters' clothing even into their adulthood.  She was a first-class quilter who designed unique patterns and stitched numerous quilts for her family – many of whom still have her quilts that they use to this day.
She was preceded in death by her husband Melvin, son Melvin, Jr., and daughter Marsha Jordan Gathron, seven sisters and two brothers.  She leaves to mourn her passing one son, Jerald (Luz) Jordan; two daughters, Albertine (David) Williams and Pamela R. Jordan; one sister, Beverly White Penn; and one brother, Alphonso White (Erma Jean).  Also, one granddaughter, Erika (Alfred) Samman; and four grandsons, Stanley Smith, Erik Smith, Everrett (Heather) Gathron, and Jarrod R. Jordan. 
Additionally, there are three great-grandchildren, Myles J. Smith, Kayeden Gathron, Joseph E. Samman; as well as a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
The Home Going Celebration will be Friday, August 30, 2019 at 1 p.m. in the Center Union Baptist Church, Colbert, Oklahoma, with Rev. Jimmy Bogan, Pastor officiating.  Burial will follow in Sandy Cemetery in Cartwright, Oklahoma.  She was a former resident of Colbert, Oklahoma.
Mrs. Jordan will lie in repose Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Waldo Funeral Home for public visitation, also at the church, Friday, beginning at 12 noon.
Arrangements have been entrusted to James E. Smith and the professionals of Waldo Funeral Home.  You may sign the guestbook online at www.waldofuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 28, 2019
