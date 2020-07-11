GLEN CANADAY

On Monday, July 1, 2020 the Lord called Glen Edwin Canaday, 92, who resided at 36 Haven Circle in Denison to his heavenly home.
Mr. Canaday was born September 14, 1927 the son of Nathan and Hattie Canaday. Glen married the love of his life, Mary Elizabeth Freeman. He served his country proudly in the United States Merchant Marine and the U. S. Army. Glen was a dispatcher for the Katy Railroad and later retired from Union Pacific Railroad. He enjoyed mowing, doing yard work, and was an avid fan of the Texas Rangers. Glen loved his family and spending time with them. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Mr. Canaday leaves behind his beloved family, sons, Charles Canaday Kollenborn of Denison, TX and Glen Nathan Canaday and wife, Ada Joanne of Calera, OK; daughter, Jeanice Richardson and husband, Dean of Denison, TX, granddaughters, Melissa Kumler and husband, Shane, and Alexis Canaday, great grandchildren, Kollin Kumler, Kaden Kumler, Caleb Kumler and Blakelynn Cauble; and his Shih-Tzu, Bennie. Glen was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mary Canaday, parents, Nathan and Hattie Canaday, sisters, Edith Bryant, Burl Murphy, Virginia Biffle, and brother, Louis Canaday.
Mr. Canaday was cremated according to his wishes and there are no services planned at this time.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Stone Brook Assisted Living for their exceptional care of their father.
Condolences may also be registered online at www.fisherfh.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home, located at 604 West Main in Denison.
DON'T CRY FOR ME
Don't cry for me. I will be okay.
Heaven is my home now, and this is where I'll stay.
Don't cry for me. I'm where I belong.
I want you to be happy and try to stay strong.
Don't cry for me. It was just my time,
but I will see you someday on the other side.
Don't cry for me. I am not alone.
The angels are with me to welcome me home.
Don't cry for me, for I have no fear.
All my pain is gone, and Jesus took my tears.
Don't cry for me. This is not the end.
I'll be waiting here for you when we meet again.