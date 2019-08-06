Home

Glen Ray John Obituary
Glen Ray John, of Bennington, Okla., died Friday, August 2, 2019 at Beacon Hill Nursing Home in Denison.
A celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Old Church in Bennington. Pastor Jesse West will officiate. Burial will follow at Bennington Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Holmes-Coffey-Murray in Durant.
He is survived by his son, Robert (Robbie) John of Cali.; sister, Wanda Daniel of Mesquite; brother, Clyde John of Oklahoma City; and two grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 6, 2019
